Alumnus comes home to OC for student-produced concerts



Up and coming country music star Ben Klick will be bringing his high-energy, guitar-slinging country music back to his alma mater for an evening of country music entertainment, as part of a two-night concert series early in the new year.

Okanagan College Media Release

Nominated at both the Okanagan Arts Awards, and British Columbia Country Music Association Awards, the West Kelowna native will be headlining the “North of Nashville” concert evening on Jan. 13 at Okanagan College. Country music enthusiasts will recognize his music from radio play, as well as from various festivals and events in the region.

Klick’s performance is part of a two-concert package that is being produced by students from the College’s Audio Engineering and Music Production certificate program: a program that Klick graduated from in 2015.

The second concert (Jan. 14) will see the Bjorn Kriel Trio (featuring Tim Hirtz) take the stage for “Here Comes Treble,” presenting a modern twist on classical jazz sounds. This youthful and entertaining group has developed a strong following in the local live music scene due to their lively shows.

These evenings form part of the live sound module of the AEMP program at Okanagan College, which trains students to work in various technical positions such as recording arts, music, theatre, concerts, broadcasting, video and film. Both concerts will help to raise funds for bursaries for future students to attend the AEMP program.

“It’s more than just a course about audio,” says current student Owen Moore. “It’s a course about developing your essential skills, your confidence, and self-discovery; realizing that you have the skill set to take control of your life and make a difference in an area that you are passionate about. To have someone like Ben Klick, who graduated from the AEMP program, come back to the College to share his music with us shows as that we can achieve success too.”

Shows start at 7 p.m. and are in the lecture theatre at the Kelowna campus on KLO Road. Tickets for the two-hour shows are available at the door for only $15 (students $10 with valid student ID).