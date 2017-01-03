Back to school not just for fall, College offers winter intake

If a new educational path or career goal are part of your plans for 2017, Okanagan College offers a range of programs that start early in the new year.

The school offers a variety of courses, at its campuses in Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton, with winter 2017 intakes in a range of subject matters for degree, diploma and certificate programs.

From business administration to commercial aviation, from office assistant to recreation vehicle service technician, there is a wide range of programs that start early in the winter semester.

Registration is also open for a variety of university studies courses. The College offers two-year arts diploma programs in subject areas such as criminal and social justice, environmental studies, international development and communications, culture and journalism studies.

Select arts and sciences, business and office administration and continuing studies programs are also available via distance education.

The College also delivers winter intakes of Pre-Apprenticeship programs for some of B.C.’s most in-demand trades, including aircraft maintenance engineering (structures), welding and residential construction.

For those looking to upgrade their education, all four campuses offer January intakes for their adult academic and career preparation foundational programs.

The Continuing Studies department provides hundreds of general interest, professional development and certificate courses.

Winter intake dates vary by program, with most courses commencing in January.

Online applications and a full listing of programs available at each campus can be found at www.okanagan.bc.ca/januarystart