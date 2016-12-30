OC Campus Run 2017

Okanagan College Media Release – Dec. 30, 2016

Set a new goal for 2017 with Okanagan College Campus Run

Just in time for New Year’s resolutions, early bird registration is open to the public for the College’s 2017 Half Marathon, 10 K and Relay Race, taking place on Sun. April 9 in Kelowna.

Each year a mixture of runners – from amateur to elite – lace up at the KLO Road campus of the College to challenge themselves on the popular flat and fast course.

Now in its 15th year, the not-for-profit race raises scholarship funds to support College students involved in recreation and athletics.

“I’m really happy that we’ve been able to grow this race over the years and to improve the experience for runners,” says Christine Ulmer, Race Director. “We now have a 10 K distance for those who prefer a shorter distance and of course our relay gives groups of people the opportunity to participate together. The fact that all of our proceeds go to support OC students is really the icing on the cake.”

The Half Marathon is a 21.1 K fast course, taking runners from campus along the flat Abbott corridor, through the downtown waterfront with a turn-around atop the first hill on Knox Mountain. Runners will then enjoy lakeside views as they make their way back through City Park to Gyro Beach and cross the finish line back at the KLO campus.

The 10 K is a flat out and back following the same first and last portions of the half marathon course but with a turn-around in City Park.

The Relay Race covers the same half marathon route and allows up to five runners to participate in segments of approximately 4 K each. The Relay is a great option for new runners, corporate challenge teams and those looking for a shorter distance.

For Richard (RJ) Dueck, president of the Kelowna Running Club, the race holds a special place in his heart. The first half marathon he participated in was the 2010 OC Campus Run. He has been back every year since and finds the race is an ideal gauge of fitness for anyone to kick-off their post-winter goals.

“I love the timing of this race because it’s the first local opportunity in spring to plug in and test where my fitness is at for the half marathon distance.

“This event is great for every type of runner,” Dueck says. “The course and mechanics of the race are done really well and the medals and the snacks in particular are fantastic.”

Following their finish, runners can join the festivities in the College’s Centre for Learning for delicious food, door prizes and the awards ceremony. Prize money is awarded to the top three finishers in the male and female division of the half marathon.

Those who are not runners, but are interested in joining in on the energy and enthusiasm of the event are invited to be race volunteers. No experience is necessary.



To register, find out more about the course or to view entry fee deadlines, visit: www.okanagan.bc.ca/halfmarathon.



To volunteer, contact Michelle Lowry at 250-762-5445 ext. 4649 or at [email protected]



Race quick facts:

Start time: 8 a.m. (10 K) and 8:15 a.m. (half marathon and relay)

Early Bird fees, until Feb. 12 at midnight: $40 (10 K) and $55 (half marathon)

Relay team fees: $125 (until April 4)

Follow the Facebook page for updates, training tips and photos



