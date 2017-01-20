Bahamians making TRU discovery through airport award

With files from Vantage Airport Group

Bahamians have taken a shine to TRU and it’s largely thanks to an airport management company creating a tuition award for students.

Vantage Airport Group says its inaugural International Education Award has generated unprecedented interest in Kamloops and in TRU from the island nation of The Bahamas.

Since launching the award about a year ago, the number of Bahamian students has surged from one in 2015 to eight last semester and to 16 this semester. The award’s first recipient is tourism student Krishe Pratt, who started in the fall.

“Kamloops is a great city because everything is basically in walking distance and the people here are very nice. People say ‘thank you’ to the bus driver and you can walk the streets at night,” said Pratt, who aside from her studies, intends to use her time at TRU to explore a career goal of becoming a vocal coach.

Vantage operates both Kamloops Airport and Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau. The annual $7,500 tuition award is available to one student from The Bahamas who enters or continues their undergraduate studies in either business or tourism.

TRU Vice-President Advancement Christopher Seguin described the increase as “significant” and said the new students further enrich TRU and Kamloops.

“International students make tremendous contributions to our campus and city, culturally and economically, and we’re thrilled to have a new Bahamian contingent at TRU,” said Seguin.

The Bahamas has a population of 370,000, and the majority of students seek post-secondary education in Canada and the US. Many of their families travel with them to visit and explore their new residence and this translates into increased traffic for Kamloops Airport and economic benefits for the city and local businesses.

The Vantage Airport Group International Education Award is available for the fall 2017 semester.

Said Rebecca Catley, senior director of communications and marketing at Vantage: “We’re delighted to build connections between two countries in which we do business and help facilitate international education through our network of airports.”

• Related news: Vantage Airport Group realigns scholarships to better support students at TRU