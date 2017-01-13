Zipcar drives onto campus

The popular car-sharing company Zipcar drove onto campus this week and with its arrival, you’re offered a 24-hour alternative to owning a vehicle.

The TRU campus launch is also the first location in Kamloops.

Vehicles can be rented for as little as one hour or for as many as seven days. The hourly rate is $10, the daily rate is $73 and all bookings include gas, insurance and 200 kilometres per day. Thirty cents will be charged for each kilometre over the daily 200.

Once you’ve completed the membership application, paid the annual membership fee and received your membership card in the mail, you’re ready to rent. Reservations are made online or by mobile app and can be done as little as one hour before pick up or months in advance.

No need to worry about keys to get inside or start your car. To unlock the doors, simply tap your chip-encoded membership card on a sticker on the windshield. To start the car? Push the ignition button.

At this time, Zipcar has two vehicles on campus—a Nissan Sentra and Nissan Elantra—and the company says the fleet will grow over time as demand does. Both cars are parked in reserved spots across the road from the Office of Environment and Sustainability, which is located in House four by the bicycle shelter behind House of Learning.

Environment and Sustainability played a key role in bringing the company to TRU.