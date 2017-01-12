President’s Lecture Series: One Ocean and One People

The TRU President’s Lecture Series presents Fabien Cousteau, an ocean explorer, social activist, documentary film maker, business strategist and eldest grandson of legendary explorer Jacques Cousteau.

His talk is called One Ocean and One People and is a collection of inspiring stories of exploration, adventure and innovation as he brings listeners up to speed on the state of the world’s marine inhabitants and their habitats.

Event details

Cousteau speaks on March 6, at 7 p.m., in TRU’s Grand Hall. Admission is free and tickets are not required. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fabien Cousteau biography

As the grandson of Jacques-Yves Cousteau, Fabien spent his early years aboard his famous grandfather’s ships, where he learned how to scuba dive on his fourth birthday.

Today, he uses his experience and knowledge to bring the plight of marine life and their environments to the public forefront through documentaries, presentations and innovative projects.

Known for his study of sharks, Cousteau develops initiatives and TV shows aimed at changing public conceptions. Mind of a Demon is among his documentaries. Filmed in a lifelike shark submarine that he helped create, he immersed himself in the shark world and left with footage from a new perspective.

Trailer: Mind of a Demon

Full documentary: Mind of a Demon

Ted Talk: Fabien Cousteau

From 2006-2010, along with his father and sister, he was part of the PBS series Ocean Adventures, which was inspired by his grandfather’s famous 1978 PBS series.

In 2014, Cousteau and his team embarked on Mission 31 to honour the 50th anniversary of his grandfather’s underwater living experiment. Mission 31 went deeper, longer and even featured live broadcasts. A film and book detailing Mission 31 are in the works.

A member of multiple cause-driven and charitable boards, Cousteau launched the nonprofit Plant A Fish in 2010. Plant a Fish empowers communities to restore local water ecosystems through the healthy replanting of key marine species.