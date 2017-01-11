Upper Level Café ups its offerings

With the cold winter days comes a craving for a hot meal and Bento, located in the Upper Level Café in Old Main (OM), has you covered with a new expanded menu.

In response to students’ concerns with food services on campus, TRU Food Services has begun a number of initiatives to improve the overall campus dining experience.

Bento’s new menu includes rice and noodle dishes—hot ramen, udon, and donburi—as well as poké bowls and custom bento boxes, served daily from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

“It’s my second day of school and this is extremely convenient, my classroom is just down the hall,” said Health Care Assistant program student, Victoria Douglas.

Head to the Upper Level Café (OM second floor) to test out the new options this week—free samples and coupons will be handed out to students, faculty and staff.

TRU Food Services welcomes your feedback on the services it provides and looks forward to working with all members of the TRU community to improve the overall campus dining experience.

Send your comments to [email protected].