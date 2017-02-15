Markets continue streak

Photo: Contributed

North American stock markets continued their winning streak as indices in Toronto and New York once again closed at all-time highs.

The S&P/TSX composite index climbed 58.92 points to 15,844.95 to cap off a fourth straight day of record finishes. The index has advanced for the past seven sessions.

It was also a record-breaking day for Wall Street. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 107.45 points to 20,611.86, the S&P 500 advanced 11.67 points to 2,349.25 and the Nasdaq composite added 36.87 points to 5,819.44.

The Canadian dollar was one sore spot, down 0.03 of a U.S. cent to 76.48 cents US amid lower oil prices.

The March crude contract lost nine cents at US$53.11 a barrel, while March natural gas nudged up two cents to US$2.93 per mmBTU.

April gold gained $7.70 at US$1,233.10 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at US$2.74 a pound.