Takeover for GM's Opel?

France's PSA Group, maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, says it's exploring a takeover of Opel, General Motors' money-losing European business.

Cutting Opel loose could mean a solution to GM's long-running drama over losses in Europe — but the Detroit automaker cautioned that a deal wasn't a sure thing.

PSA Group said in a statement Tuesday that it was considering "numerous strategic initiatives" that would expand the existing co-operation between the two companies, and that a takeover of Opel was one of them.

PSA Group and GM are already involved in several joint projects in Europe. The Detroit-based automaker acknowledged the talks and cautioned that "there can be no assurance that an agreement will be reached."

For PSA Group, acquiring Opel would make it the second-largest carmaker by market share in Europe, with 16.6 per cent of sales according to 2016 figures. It would be second only to Volkswagen, with 23.9 per cent, and would vault ahead of the Renault-Nissan alliance with 13.9 per cent.

But GM has endured years of losses at the European business, which makes cars under the Opel and Vauxhall brands. Since leaving bankruptcy protection in 2009, GM has lost $5.88 billion before taxes on European operations, according to government regulatory filings.

It had hoped to reach break-even by now, but last year posted a loss of $257 million for the year even as GM as a whole turned in a robust profit of $9.4 billion. The company's earnings in Europe took a $300 million hit from the British vote to leave the European Union. The resulting plunge in the British pound shrinks the dollar value of earnings from its Vauxhall models in that market.

GM CEO Mary Barra has underlined the company's commitment to Opel several times in recent years. But the unexpected loss last year has increased pressure on the company to find a solution in Europe, and Barra expressed dissatisfaction with the situation there after the company's most recent earnings report.

Barra said on a conference call that "without the negative impact of Brexit we would have achieved break-even in 2016."

"We aren't satisfied with these results," she said, "and the team is focused on mitigating the effect through further cost efficiencies" and new models.