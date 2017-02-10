Chromebooks big in schools

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Google Chromebook, a type of stripped-down laptop, isn't a practical mobile device for many people — mostly because it basically turns into an expensive paperweight whenever it can't find a Wi-Fi connection.

Yet Chromebooks have defied expectations and made major inroads in an unexpected environment — U.S. schools.

In retrospect, that shouldn't be too surprising. Chromebooks are cheap and easy to manage, making them popular with budget-constrained schools with limited tech-support staff. And Wi-Fi is now common enough in U.S. schools and homes to make an internet-dependent device practical for students.

Google doesn't want to stop there. It's releasing new models in partnership with Samsung that are designed to appeal to a broader range of consumers. They have several tablet-like features, including a stylus, touch controls and a 360-degree hinge that allows you to turn the screen faceup. One starts selling Sunday for $449; a more powerful version comes out in April for $100 more.

Google and its manufacturing partners are trying to shed the Chromebook's perception as underperforming budget devices. But even with premium models, expanding beyond U.S. schools won't be easy.