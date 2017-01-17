37392
Purolator threatens strike

Purolator employees have overwhelmingly voted in favour of strike action.

The company has offices in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton.

The Teamsters Canada Union's bargaining committee has not set a strike deadline, said a joint statement from negotiating committee chairman Gary Kitchen and Teamsters president François Laporte.

"The bargaining committee will determine if and when such a deadline is set," said the statement.

"Our hope is that management will now rethink their positions on the issues that brought bargaining to a standstill. Many of the company demands are not acceptable to Teamster members."

Bargaining broke off in December after six weeks of intense bargaining, said the union.

According to the union: 

  • The company is insisting on contracting out routes to non-union carriers anywhere outside of a 50-kilometre radius of a depot, which the union asserts would lead to layoffs across the country.
  • The company advised the union that they have a mandate to change the pension plan from defined benefit to defined contribution, leading to substantially less retirement income.
  • The company wants to put an end to the retirement bonus 
