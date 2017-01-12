37392
Hurt by the demise of Shomi

Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B) saw its first-quarter profit cut to less than half what it was a year ago, hurt by the demise of Shomi — its video streaming joint venture with Rogers Communications (TSX:SJR.B).

The companies shut down Shomi late last year, two years after the video-on-demand service launched.

Shaw earned $89 million or 18 cents per share for the quarter ended Nov. 30 compared with a profit of $218 million or 43 cents per share a year ago.

The company says the wind-down of the Canadian cable companies' alternative to Netflix resulted in a $107-million provision in the quarter.

The three-month period also saw lower income as a result of its sale of Shaw Media to Corus Entertainment (TSX:CJR.B) last year.

Revenue was up 14.9 per cent to $1.31 billion from $1.14 billion — mostly because of the acquisition of Freedom Mobile — formerly called Wind — last year. Shaw's older business segments also gained revenue.

