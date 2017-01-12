Tilley - not just for old folks

Photo: The Canadian Press

The maker of Canada's most iconic hat wants to reintroduce itself.

No longer content with solely being known as the purveyor of your grandfather's favourite wide-brimmed beige chapeau, the chief executive of Tilley Endurables says the company is undergoing a much-needed facelift.

This year, Tilley, which still manufactures all its products in Canada except for socks, plans on expanding its new winter toque and baseball cap lines globally.

CEO Andrew Prendergast says the company is proud its signature sailing hat is a top pick among Gulf War soldiers and British royalty but it's critical for it to get in favour with new, younger customers.

"It is impossible to go out and tell consumers you're cool or you're relevant," he said during a recent interview at Tilley's headquarters in Toronto. "You can't do it."

Legend has it the hat's material is so tough that it had been eaten by an elephant three times and survived its digestive tract only to be worn once again.

Prendergast says success will instead come by taking the authenticity and the innovation in the brand and getting it in the hands of more 35-year-old outdoor enthusiasts.

"They'll be able to see the quality, craftsmanship that goes into the product, the design elements that go into the product. We'll earn their trust by making the best."

In addition to baseball caps, Tilley's new styles include merino wool beanies, faux fur toques with interchangeable pompoms and newsboy caps, which are priced between $50 to $70. They've all been exclusively available in Canada in a limited supply since the fall.

Prendergast believes consumers will pay for the Tilley brand if they know they are getting a well-made, high quality hat that carries a lifetime warranty. Per the company's policy, customers who lose their hats within two years of purchase can have them replaced at a 50 per cent discount.

The company's launch of their line of baseball caps has been one of its most controversial moves, Prendergast says. Some long-time employees argued it couldn't be defined as a Tilley hat since it doesn't have a full brim, a factor the company addressed by offering the option of a cape for those who want the full coverage.

Tilley's products are currently sold online and in 7,000 stores in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., the European Union, Australia, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan.