Hopes pinned on coal

The hand-painted sign on a bumpy road on the east side of Hanna speaks volumes.

"Hanna supports coal, cows, gas and oil," it says bluntly. The sign includes a circle with a line through it over the words "carbon tax."

The town of 2,700, 230 kilometres northeast of Calgary, like many rural Alberta communities, has largely lived off agriculture.

But a large vein of thermal coal east of town led to the construction of the coal-fired Sheerness generating plant in the early 1980s and has provided welcome jobs and business in the region ever since.

People worry that economic boost is threatened by a new carbon levy and the provincial government's plan to shut down coal-fired power plant by 2030 and move exclusively to natural gas, wind, solar and hydro energy instead.

Alberta's climate-change plan includes an accelerated phase-out coal, which accounted for 55 per cent of electricity generation in the province in 2014.

"If it's a complete 100 per cent closure we're going to lose 200 full-time, well-paying jobs. That's about 7.5 per cent of our population," says Hanna Mayor Chris Warwick.

"To put that into real life numbers, Edmonton losing 7.5 per cent is about 62,000 people — Calgary's around 90,000 — so it's a massive hit. These are well-paying jobs so it's not a good situation for us."

Warwick says some families are already looking at moving out of Hanna if they can find work elsewhere and he worries about a snowball effect.

It's a different situation 450 kilometres to the southeast in Sparwood, B.C., where coal is still king.

"The companies come and go, but the coal remains. It's been the major provider here," explains Joe Jarina, who retired a few years ago after more than 40 years in the coal sector.

Sparwood, unlike Hanna, has metallurgical coal, which is almost entirely exported to Japan and Korea for steelmaking.

That makes the product exempt from carbon tax.

Sparwood's mayor says an increase in world prices over the past few years has kept the mountain community humming. Teck Resources employs about 4,000 people at its five steelmaking coal operations in the area.

"We're very dependant. Coal is what we are — 90 per cent of the people who live in Sparwood are dependant on coal one way or another, whether it's directly with Teck or sub-trades, or contractors," says Mayor Cal McDougall.

"As the price of coal goes, so goes Sparwood."