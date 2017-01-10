38252
33941

Business  

Gildan buys Am. Apparel

- | Story: 185607

Gildan Activewear Inc. says it will pay US$88 million to buy the American Apparel brand as part of bankruptcy court proceedings for the California-based clothing company.

The deal announced Tuesday, which is US$22 million higher than Gildan's original offer in November, would see the Montreal-based company acquire American Apparel's intellectual property rights and certain manufacturing equipment. It doesn't include American Apparel's stores.

"We are excited to be moving forward with this acquisition," Gildan president and CEO Glenn Chamandy said in a news release.

The acquisition is subject to court approval scheduled for Thursday.

Gildan said it plans to integrate the American Apparel brand into its printwear business. Further details are to be discussed in February when Gildan issues its next financial report.

The company makes and distributes T-shirts, underwear, socks and other clothing under various labels including Gildan.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Business News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Real Estate
2837735
1106 Henderson Drive
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$675,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
37351