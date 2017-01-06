Softwood fight boils over

Photo: Flickr/BC Gov't

The U.S. International Trade Commission has found "reasonable indication" that softwood lumber products from Canada materially injured American producers, setting the stage for the imposition of duties.

The commission announced today that it made a preliminary determination of harm from Canadian lumber that is "allegedly subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value."

B.C. Forests Minister Steve Thomson, MLA for Kelowna-Mission, said the findings "can only be described as unfounded allegations of unfair trade practices."

The finding could result in duties that Canadian softwood producers say would result in job losses and plant closures.

"These are allegations that, time after time, have been proven to be false before NAFTA and World Trade Organization tribunals," said Thomson.

"This issue can be resolved only with a fair, negotiated trade agreement with the United States, not more litigation."

Despite numerous discussions during 2016 between Canada and the U.S., attempts to reach an agreement were unsuccessful, he said.

"With a forecast for continued increase in U.S. housing starts, the U.S. needs our lumber, and penalties only hurt housing affordability for middle-class Americans by raising building costs. It is in the best interest of both sides to quickly come to terms on a deal and get back to focusing on growing our respective economies rather than wasting time, energy and resources in costly litigation."

But Thompson said B.C. is prepared to fight for communities that rely on the forest sector.

"We are confident we will win yet again," he said.

Canada exported about US$4.7 billion worth of lumber to the U.S. last year, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. Half of that came from B.C.

– with files from The Canadian Press