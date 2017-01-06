38252
36532

Business  

Insured damages hit record

- | Story: 185329

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says last year set a record for insurable damage — estimated at more than $4.9 billion.

The industry group says that's $1.7 billion higher than the previous full-year record set in 2013, when insurable damage totalled $3.2 billion.

Canada's most costly disaster last year, according to the Insurance Bureau, was the Alberta wildfires that forced the evacuation of Fort McMurray, Alta., and surrounding areas.

The Insurance Bureau says the wildfires resulted in about $3.7 billion in insured damage, making it twice as expensive as the previous most expensive natural disaster on record.

Insurance Bureau president Don Forgeron says the industry is calling on governments to implement policies that prepare Canadian communities for more severe weather due to global climate change.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Real Estate
2843532
298 Cornish Road
9.25 bedrooms David Jurome baths
$999,000
more details
38164
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
36358