Scared of your bills?

Photo: BlogCredit

If you put your holiday shopping on credit, you might be avoiding a mailbox stuffed with bills.

Consolidated Credit Counseling Services of Canada says the condition is known as "Bill Avoidance Disorder" or BAD. It's a condition that gets many Canadians every January, especially those struggling to keep up with their household finances.

The reality is almost 50 per cent of Canadians live paycheque to paycheque, the group says.

“I understand there can be some fear in opening your bills this month however ignoring your credit card debt is not the way to go about it. If you ignore the problem, it will get worse. Instead of turning a blind eye this year, take control of your debt management,” says Jeffrey Schwartz, executive director, Consolidated Credit Counseling Services of Canada.

On average, Canadians spent $876 on their holiday purchases.

Consolidated has a few tips to help survive January: