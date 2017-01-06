Scared of your bills?

If you put your holiday shopping on credit, you might be avoiding a mailbox stuffed with bills.
Consolidated Credit Counseling Services of Canada says the condition is known as "Bill Avoidance Disorder" or BAD. It's a condition that gets many Canadians every January, especially those struggling to keep up with their household finances.
The reality is almost 50 per cent of Canadians live paycheque to paycheque, the group says.
“I understand there can be some fear in opening your bills this month however ignoring your credit card debt is not the way to go about it. If you ignore the problem, it will get worse. Instead of turning a blind eye this year, take control of your debt management,” says Jeffrey Schwartz, executive director, Consolidated Credit Counseling Services of Canada.
On average, Canadians spent $876 on their holiday purchases.
Consolidated has a few tips to help survive January:
- Say no to plastic – use your debit card more than your credit card.
- Say no to new debt – put your credit card in hibernation.
- Avoid resolutions – ditch making a resolution and plan to get out of debt this year.
- Total in up – create a budget to track finances.
- Pay more than the minimum – put more on your credit card because it will take less time to pay off.
- Don't be BAD – when your bills arrive, don't ignore them.
- Ask for a lifeline – if you're too deep in a hole, seek professional advice.