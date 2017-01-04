Barriers on drywall dumping

Photo: The Canadian Press

Higher construction costs across Western Canada, including in fire-ravaged Fort McMurray, Alta., stand to continue under a ruling by the Canadian International Trade Tribunal released Wednesday.

In its decision, the tribunal found that American-made drywall dumped at less than normal prices into Western Canada over the past few years have injured the Canadian industry.

The ruling means that preliminary duties of up to 276 per cent imposed by the Canada Border Services Agency on imports from the U.S. last September will end, but will be replaced by permanent variable duties on any imports that fall below a floor price established last month.

"In terms of competitiveness, of course we want Canada to be at the top of its ability and, if this assists that, that would be fine, except that we get hurt in the process," said Fort McMurray Mayor Melissa Blake.

"It means that people who have lost their homes or had extensive damage that need to do a replacement on things like drywall will be suffering with a couple of thousand extra dollars (in costs)."

She repeated her call for the federal government to offer grants to offset the impact of the drywall duties, noting that low oil prices have hurt the Fort McMurray economy and resulted in many layoffs in the city.

The duties were imposed after a dumping complaint by French-owned CertainTeed Gypsum Canada, the last drywall manufacturer in Western Canada with plants in Vancouver, Calgary and Winnipeg, and at two gypsum quarries, one in B.C. and one in Manitoba.

The company didn't respond to a request for comment Wednesday, but Canadian manager Matt Walker has said previously that its plants and quarries could be closed, at the cost of 200 jobs, if the dumping of U.S. products for as little as half of the price south of the border continues.

It says it has hired 30 new employees since the duties were imposed.

Neal Pollock, spokesman for the Western Canada Alliance of Wall and Ceiling Contractors, said Wednesday he is disappointed in the tribunal's decision, which he said leaves his members as a captive market for CertainTeed.