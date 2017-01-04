Vinyl record plant closing

Photo: The Canadian Press

It appears that one of the only vinyl record pressing plants in Canada has shut down its operations.

Canada Boy Vinyl opened in Calgary in September of 2015 expecting to take advantage of a surge in record sales.

Its machines were capable of processing up to 70,000 records per week.

But in an email message owner Dean Reid says the new year has brought bad news.

He says it is with "great sadness" that he doesn't expect the plant will be able to continue operations.

Reid didn't give any details about the problems that Canada Boy Vinyl was facing but is promising to give an update by Jan. 9 or sooner.