37392
37620

Business  

Encana eyes bigger profit

- | Story: 185066

Encana Corp. says it's even more optimistic about its prospects in 2017 than it was a few months ago.

The Calgary-based oil and gas company now expects its corporate profit margin to be above US$10 per barrel of oil equivalent.

That's 25 per cent higher than the $8 per barrel margin anticipated at Encana's investor day in October.

Encana says its new projection is based on anticipated cost reductions and higher total volumes in the second half of 2017.

The company expects to provide more detail on Feb. 16, when it issues its fourth-quarter and year-end results.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Business News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Real Estate
1919561
680 Old Meadows Road, Kelowna
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$579,900
more details
37593
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
36800