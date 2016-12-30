Honda recall delayed

Photo: Honda

Honda Canada says it will take until next spring to get the parts required to fix thousands of Odyssey minivans that are being recalled because second-row seats may not lock into position.

The Japanese automaker says the Canadian recall covers 52,710 Odyssey minivans from the 2011 to 2016 models.

Honda says there has been no injury or crash report linked to the problem, which was discovered through warranty claims.

A similar U.S. recall announced on Thursday covering 633,753 Odyssey minivans is expected to begin on Jan 23.

But Honda Canada said it won't mail initial recall notices to Odyssey owners until mid-February, with a second letter to be sent when parts become available. It didn't give a specific date for the arrival of the parts but said it will be in spring 2017.

In the meantime, Honda Canada is advising Odyssey drivers and passengers to take precautions by manually locking the seat into a fixed position.

The company says it will eventually install additional springs and brackets into the affected vehicles, without charge.