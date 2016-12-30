Markets soften as year ends

Photo: Contributed

North American stock markets continued to weaken on the last trading day of 2016, as oil and gold prices fell.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index lost 84.09 points at 15,338.03, weighed down by a broad decline in nearly all sectors.

Weakness was also present on Wall Street, as the Dow Jones industrial average continued its retreat from the 20,000 level, losing 28.03 points to 19,791.75. The broader S&P 500 was down 6.87 points to 2,242.39, while the Nasdaq composite declined 44.59 points to 5,5387.49.

The Canadian dollar was the one bright spot, adding nearly half a cent, or 0.45 of a U.S. cent, to end the year at 74.48 cents US.

In commodities, the February contract for crude retracted 17 cents to US$53.60 per barrel.

The February gold contract fell $6.50 to US$1,158 an ounce, February natural gas dipped five cents to US$3.75 per mmBTU, and March copper gained two cents to US$2.51 per pound.