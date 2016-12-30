Cash overhaul causes havoc

Photo: The Canadian Press

Fifty days ago, India yanked most of its currency from circulation without warning, jolting the economy and leaving most citizens scrambling for cash. As the deadline for exchanging the devalued 500- and 1,000-rupee notes for new ones hit on Friday, many Indians were still stuck waiting in long bank lines.

Empty ATMs and ever-changing rules prevented people from withdrawing money, and many small, cash-reliant businesses from cinemas to neighbourhood grocery stores suffered huge losses or went under.

Despite those problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his Nov. 8 demonetization decree succeeded in uncovering tax evasion and cracking down on graft. The Indian government is urging patience, insisting it's playing a long game that will eventually modernize Indian society and benefit the poor.

So far, despite the widespread inconvenience and costs, most of the country's 1.25 billion citizens appear to be taking Modi's word for it.

The announcement has posed an enormous hardship for millions of people who use cash for everything from salaries to cellphone charges.

Almost immediately, serpentine lines appeared at banks and ATMs as people waited hours to deposit or exchange old currency notes for new bills. Since authorities only began printing the new bills after the policy was announced, demand vastly exceeds supply and cash machines often run dry. Daily commerce in essentials including food, medicine and transportation screeched almost to a halt.

Worst affected were the country's hundreds of millions of farmers, produce vendors, small shop owners and daily-wage labourers who usually are paid in cash at the end of a day's work. Many lost their jobs as small businesses shut down, compounding their poverty.

Pankaj Aggarwal, owner of a clothing shop in the Old Delhi neighbourhood of Chandni Chowk, says his sales crashed by 70 per cent.

The wide impact of the demonetization won't be known until the government issues its next quarterly GDP figures in February, but the Reserve Bank of India already has shaved half a per cent from this year's GDP growth forecast, to 7.1 per cent.

The Finance Ministry and central bank have issued at least 60 different directives, some of them contradictory, about such issues as how much money can be withdrawn from bank accounts and which documents are needed for depositing old cash. The mixed messages have compounded the overall chaos and shaken investors' confidence.

"There appears to be less trust in many institutions, including the Reserve Bank and other banks. That is one important behavioural change that has been ushered in," said Mihir Sharma, senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think-tank.