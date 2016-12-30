37815
35763

Business  

Run-DMC sues for $50M

- | Story: 184730

The rap group Run-DMC filed a $50 million lawsuit in New York accusing Wal-Mart, Amazon, Jet and other retailers of selling products that traded on the group's name without permission.

A founder of the group and owner of the Run-DMC brand, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, was listed as the plaintiff in the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York.

The complaint said the defendants are "advertising, selling, manufacturing, promoting and distributing multiple products" in the group's trademarked name. The products include glasses, hats, T-shirts, patches, wallets and other items.

The lawsuit alleged that the retailers have improperly profited, diluted and harmed the Run-DMC brand, which it said has generated more than $100 million in revenue since its inception in the 1980s.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Business News

37623
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Real Estate
2887311
460 Collett Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,195,000
more details
34963
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
38138