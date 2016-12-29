Austria orders Bombardier

37815
Bombardier's rail division in Berlin has signed a framework agreement with Austrian Federal Railways that could cover up to 300 trains worth up to US$1.9 billion.

The initial order is for 21 Talent 3 electric trains with a list price of US$156 million.

Bombardier didn't disclose the actual amount that Austrian Federal Railways will pay for the trains.

The Montreal-based company says the Talent 3 trains have 50 per cent more seating capacity compared with the predecessor generation.

The first trains will be delivered in 2019 for use in a rail link between rural and urban areas of Austria's Vorarlberg region and neighbouring countries.

