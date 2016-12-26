city
Monday, Dec 26
Happy holidays from everyone at Castanet
37392
34948

Business  

De Beers parts company

- | Story: 184515

De Beers Canada is ending an agreement with another company to hunt for diamonds in northern Saskatchewan.

A news release posted to both the De Beers Canada website and the CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. site states that De Beers is terminating its project option in the West Athabasca project.

De Beers had signed an agreement with CanAlaska to explore areas of the northwestern Athabasca Basin, noting last spring it could spend up to about $20 million dollars to develop the stakes.

The news release states that testing was done on samples from a number of drill sites, and while it says the Western Athabasca Basin has the right geological and structural setting for the presence of diamondiferous kimberlite, De Beers decided not to continue drilling.

It states that under the terms of the agreement, De Beers has returned 100 per cent of the project to CanAlaska.

CanAlaska president Peter Dasler says the company expects there will be other parties that wish to help test remaining targets in the region.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Business News

34703
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Real Estate
2920535
153-1288 Water Street
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$199,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37235
Press Room