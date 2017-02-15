Warriors earn key victory

Photo: Trevor Miller - Warriors

Chase Stevenson scored twice and the West Kelowna Warriors edged the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 4-3 Wednesday.

It was an important win against the cellar dwelling Silverbacks with tough games upcoming against division leading Penticton and Victoria.

It was also important in that it moved the Warriors into a third place tie with Trail in the tight Interior Division and provided a potential first round playoff preview.

The Warriors built a 2-0 first period lead on power play goals from Logan Mostat and Quin Foreman 90 seconds apart.

The Silverbacks battled back to tie it on a first period goal from Marcus Mitchell and a second period power play marker from Elijiah Barriga.

But, Stevenson netted his seventh with four minutes to go in the middle frame then provided what would become the game winner into an empty net with 1:38 left in the game. It turned out the Warriors needed the insurance goal when Mitchell bagged his second just 19 seconds later to get back to within one.

The Silverbacks were unable to get the tying goal past Gabriel Morency.

Thee Warriors fired 42 shots toward Nic Tallarico in the Salmon Arm net while Morency faced 34 shots coming the other way.

The Warriors and Trail are now deadlocked for third spot in the Interior, both with 54 points. West Kelowna holds a game in hand.

If the two teams remain tied, the Warriors hold the current tie breaker with more wins during the regular season, 26 to 24.

Merritt is fifth, four points back.

The Warriors are in Penticton Friday before returning home to host the Island Division leading Victoria Grizzlies Saturday.