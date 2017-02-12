Vees tame Wild

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees shutout the BCHL’s top team, the Wenatchee Wild 2-0 Saturday at the SOEC.

The win came a night after the Vees clinched their sixth consecutive Interior Division pennant.

Duncan Campbell and Nicholas Jones provided the offense while Matt Robson shutout the BCHL’s highest scoring team, stopping 33 shots.

It ws the third straight win for the Vees in front of over 4,100 fans.

In penalty killing, the Vees kept the Wild’s top ranked power play off the scoresheet on five opportunities.

Penticton broke a scoreless tie three minutes into the second and on their second power-play.

As the seconds were ticking down on the man advantage, Jonny Tychonick fired the puck down to Jones on the goal line, who quickly zipped it across to Campbell for the tap in; Campbell scoring his ninth with just four seconds left in the Wild penalty.

Robson made a series of important saves during the game.

During the Wild’s third power play of the night, Robson somehow managed to slide across to his right and fired his leg up, knocking down a shot at the side of the net and preserving the 1-0 lead.

The Vees were were outshot 27-8 through the first 40 minutes.

Jones saved his best for last, as he doubled the Vees’ lead in the final frame.

Forcing a turnover at his own blue line, Jones charged down the middle, fighting off two Wild defenders and busted down the middle on a breakaway.

He finished off the play by putting a backhand deke around the goalie's pad at 7:55 sending the capacity crowd into a frenzy.