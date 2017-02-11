Vees snag Interior pennant

Photo: @PentictonVees

The Penticton Vees clinched the Interior Division title Friday night for the six season in a row after beating the Trail Smoke Eaters 2-1.

The Vees have now smashed the previous record, as no other team in the BCHL has ever won more than four division pennants in a row.

The Vees netminder Nolan Hildebrand snagged the first star of the game after turning back 31 of the Smoke Eaters' shots.

The Vees got busy from the get go, with Chris Klack putting in the first of the game four and a half minutes into the first period, his 12th of the season.

Goaltending on both sides came up big for the rest of the first and into the second, keeping the game at 1-0 until the third.

Trail's Blaine Caton managed to tie the game midway through the third, but with just over five minutes left in the game, the Vees' Matt Gosiewski put in the game winner.

The Vees are back at the South Okanagan Events Centre tonight to play the Wenatchee Wild. The puck drops at 6 p.m.