Vipers clobber Trail

The Vernon Vipers trounced the Trail Smoke Eaters 5-1 Saturday night – with both teams battling for second place in the BCHL Interior Conference standings.

Jimmy Lambert opened the scoring midway thru the first period with a power play goal to give the Snakes a 1-nothing lead.

Late in the second, Vernon took a 2-nothing lead on a goal from Steve Jandric, his 24th of the season.

Then in the 3rd period the Jandric/Jimmy Lambert combo connected for another pair of goals.

Austin Adamson scored at the 13:00 minute mark to give the team a 5-nothing lead.

Darion Hanson was just over 4 minutes away from locking down a shut out but Connor Brown-Maloski slipped one past the Viper goalie.

The Vernon Vipers remain eight points back of first place Penticton and 11 ahead of Trail.

