Vees fall to Grizzlies

Photo: Penticton Vees

It was a hard fought battle but, in the end, the Penticton Vees fell to the Victoria Grizzlies 2-1 in double-overtime at the Q Centre.

Nathan Looysen was the overtime hero for Victoria, scoring on a nifty deke less than two minutes into three-on-three, securing the extra point for the home side. It was Looysen’s second point of the game, as he assisted on the Grizzlies’ only goal in regulation, when Jamie Rome scored in the third period.

After a scoreless first period, Duncan Campbell scored in the dying seconds of the second period, to hand the Vees a 1-0 lead.

Mat Robson and Matthew Galajda put on a goaltending exhibition, as the two puck-stoppers combined for 59 saves in regulation. Robson was named the game’s third star, stopping 29 of 31 Grizzlies’ shots and Galajda took home second star honours after kicking out 31 of 32 pucks fired his way.

It was a fast-paced, tight-checking contest between the two division leaders.

Chris Klack charged down the right wing, racing into the Victoria end and against the clock. As the final seconds of the second period ticked down, Klack fired a cross-ice pass over to Campbell, which he smacked in on the far-side with just five seconds left in the frame; his first goal in four games and eighth overall.

The Vees took that one-goal lead into the intermission and it was all the more impressive, considering they had to kill-off a four-minute penalty earlier in the period when Cole Pickup was high sticked.

Victoria managed to tie it up midway through the third period, as Looysen used a fortuitous bounce to setup Rome. From the right-wing corner, the puck came to Looysen and he fired a pass out to Rome in the near-circle and he went upstairs on Robson at 12:34.

Griffin Mendel had a great chance towards the end of regulation to break the 1-1 tie. Sillinger grabbed the puck in the corner, fed Mendel in the right-wing circle, but Galajda got a shoulder to Mendel’s blast from in close.

The Vees had the decided advantage in the first overtime, as they outshot the Grizzlies 4-2 but couldn’t manufacture a game winner.

In three-on-three overtime, Victoria’s Nathan Looysen carried down the left wing, sliced to the middle, pulling the puck up through his legs in the process, and then outwaited Robson with a quick deke to the backhand.