Vees' View - Jan. 18

Dustin Godfrey

With two wins and one loss last week, the Penticton Vees have maintained their place at the top of their division and second in the league.

In this week's Vees' View, Head coach Fred Harbinson talks about the 3-2 loss in Merritt on Friday, which fit between a 4-2 win at home against the West Kelowna Warriors and a 6-0 win at home against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Harbinson also talks about how new player Taylor Sanheim is fitting into the team.

The Vees are currently sitting at second in the league, with 63 points to the Wenatchee Wild's 70 and 61 from both the Chilliwack Chiefs and the Victoria Grizzlies.