Warriors confirm move

Photo: Wayne Moore

It'll take a miracle... one with deep pockets and the willingness to write a big cheque, to keep Junior A hockey in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna Warriors owner Mark Cheyne confirmed to Castanet News following day one of league meetings late Tuesday night, he has an offer pending to sell the team.

"I have a letter of intent. It's on the table, but nothing is signed," he said.

The new owner would move the team to the Sungod Arena in North Delta.

If the sale falls through, Cheyne says it is likely he would just shut the franchise down.

"This is hard. One of the hardest things I've had to do," said Cheyne Tuesday night.

"I feel like I let a lot of people down. The organization, the fans, the community."

The Warriors have been losing upwards of $300,000 the past several seasons, but Cheyne hoped winning a championship would help turn things around.

It didn't.

"People kept telling me, if you get over the hump, beat Penticton, beat Vernon, win in the playoffs, that people will come."

They didn't. Despite winning the league and national championship last season, attendance remained stagnant.

He began the process of trying to move the team back in the fall, looking at communities on Vancouver Island and Quesnel, which is building a new arena.

It was that process, Cheyne says, that led him to the businessman in Delta.

"I feel bad," he said.

"There's a loyal group of about 700 fans that come to every game."

Unfortunately, that group has not grown.

Any sale and relocation would need approval of the league's board of governors.