Warriors leaving town?

Photo: Wayne Moore

This could be the last season for the BCHL's Warriors in West Kelowna.

Published reports out of the Lower Mainland indicate the Warriors are looking to relocate the franchise to the Sungod Arena in North Delta.

The topic is up for discussion at league meetings today and tomorrow.

During a break in those meetings, Warriors owner Mark Cheyne told Castanet he was blindsided by the article in the Surrey Now newspaper.

"I don't have anything signed. I don't have anything for you except rumours," said Tuesday.

Cheyne has struggled to break even since taking over ownership of the franchise. The team has been up for sale for some time.

After failing to get out of the second round of playoffs during their first nine years of operation, the Warriors went on a roll after Christmas last season, winning the BCHL title and the national RBC Cup championship.

Castanet will have more details on this story as they become available.