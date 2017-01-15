Warriors get Capital gain

Photo: Wayne Moore

The West Kelowna Warriors feasted on a tired Cowichan Valley Capitals team Sunday afternoon.

Playing their third game in two-and-a-half days, the Capitals wore down under a tenacious Warriors squad in a 7-3 West Kelowna victory.

It was the biggest goal total of the season for a Warriors team which has, at times, struggled to score goals.

Connor Sodergren led the way with a season-high five points, including four assists, as seven different Warriors found the back of the net.

Both sides of the special teams also played a big role, getting a goal on the power play while adding a pair while shorthanded.

The game was tied 2-2 late in the second period when the Warriors offence got rolling.

Chase Stevenson scored his fourth of the season with two-and-a-half minutes left in the middle frame, tapping home a centering pass from Jared Marino. It was Stevenson's fourth goal in five games.

It was all Warriors in the third, as they peppered beleaguered goaltender Lane Michasiw with 26 shots, beating him four times.

Nick Rutigliano's blast from the left point just as a Cowichan penalty had expired early in the third stood up as the game winner.

Minutes later, Quin Foreman added the second shorthanded goal of the game, beating Michasiw blocker side for a 5-2 lead.

Michael Ryan and Jordan Todd with his first career BCHL goal on the power play rounded out the scoring.

Marino shorthanded, and Sodergren scored for the Warriors in the first.

"From top to bottom I thought we had a real good effort," said assistant coach Shae Naka.

"Maybe we didn't get rewarded as much as we'd like...but I thought our game was really solid."

The win allowed the Warriors to leapfrog the Trail Smoke Eaters, and into third place in the Interior Division.

The Warriors hold two games in hand on Trail.

It was a big win for a team that has 17 games left in the regular season, but just five on home ice.

One of those comes up Friday night when they entertain the second place Vernon Vipers.