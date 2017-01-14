Centennials best Vees

Photo: @PentictonVees

The Penticton Vees fell short in their comeback attempt against the Merritt Centennials Friday night, losing 3-2.

The win was a long time coming for Merritt, as the Vees have bested the Centennials in the past five games they've met up.

Merritt made the first mark of the game in their home arena late in the first period, with a goal from Tyler Ward.

The Vees fell into penalty trouble in the second and gave up a second goal on the Centennials third powerplay of the period. The Vees gave up another shorthanded goal early in the final period.

A goal from Owen Sillinger with under five minutes left in the game seemed to spark the Vees, and they notched a second with just over 30 seconds left.

It was too little too late though, and the Centennials took the win.

The Vees are back at home tonight to face off against the Alberni Bulldogs. The puck drops at 6 p.m.