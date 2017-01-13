Warriors soar past Eagles

Photo: Wayne Moore

The West Kelowna Warriors scored three times in the first 10 minutes Friday and cruised past the visiting Surrey Eagles 5-2 at Royal LePage Place.

Soon after, the game took on more of a pond hockey feel.

"You described it as pond hockey and Crosser (Cory Cross) an Shae (Naka) were saying sloppy, so that's kind of almost the same thing," said Warriors head coach Rylan Ferster.

"I think maybe at times it was, but again I don't want to come out and critique a win. Does our structure have to be better? Absolutely."

He says if the team's structure was a seven, it needs to be at a nine or better this time of year.

That said, it's a big bounce back win, and a big two points coming on the heels of Wednesday's loss in Penticton when they gave up three shorthanded goals.

Braiden Epp opened the scoring just 74 seconds in as he tapped home a smart pass from Jared Marino in the low slot.

Two minutes later on a power play Chase Stevenson found Connor Sodergren at the side of the net, as he tapped in his 18th.

Just past the midway mark of the first Stephen Kleyson sent a backhand from the bottom of the right circle that somehow found its way past Daniel Davidson in the Surrey net.

The Warriors power play again came back to bite them when Stevenson hauled down Dario Piva on a shorthanded breakaway.

Newly acquired Gabriel Morency, making his first start as a Warrior, got his pad on the ensuing penalty shot to keep the Warriors up by three.

The Eagles finally got on the board late in the second. After former Eagle Logan Mostat was robbed and Tyler Jutting rang a shot off the bar, Surrey went the other way and, from a sharp angle, Nick Fea bounced a puck off Morency and in to spoil the shutout bid.

Chase Dubois got that one back a minute later when he banged home his 11th into an empty net after Parm Dhaliwal stole the puck and spotted his fellow rookie all alone at the side of the net.

After Surrey got the deficit to two, Quin Foreman iced it into the empty net.

The two points were key to the Warriors who leap frog the Trail Smoke Eaters into third spot in the Interior Division.

It also puts further distance between themselves and the Eagles who, despite sitting in fifth in the Coastal Division, have a chance at a playoff spot if they can finish better than the last place team in the Interior.

Ferster said he was impressed with the play of Morency, especially the save on the penalty shot which could have swung momentum back toward the visitors.

"It was good good for our bench and a good time to make that save," said Ferster.

"He may have wanted that second one back, but if you're only giving up two at this time of year, we'll take that."

The Warriors get back at it again Sunday afternoon when they host the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

The Capitals come into West Kelowna at the back end of a tough road trip that includes stops in Coquitlam Friday and Wenatchee Saturday.

Despite the long trip and short turnaround for the Capitals, Ferster said his team will have to be ready.

Sunday's game begins at 2:30.