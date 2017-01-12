Vipers make it 5 in a row

Photo: Contributed

The red-hot Vernon Vernon Vipers have dethroned the Kings.

The Prince George Spruce Kings fell to the Vipers 5-3 Wednesday in the northern city.

The Vipers used special teams to their advantage going two-for-five on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.

The victory marked the fifth straight win for the BC Hockey League club.

King's Hunter Luhmann opened the scoring to give the host team the lead, but a late power play goal from Chris Jandric drew the teams even after one period.

The Vipers would use another man advantage to take the lead as Cameron Trott found some open space in the slot and ripped home his fifth of the season to make it 2-1. However, the lead was short lived as Luhmann scored his second of the game.

But a neutral zone play allowed Austin Adamson to find Brett Stapley down the right wing who delivered a shot inside the post to give the Vipers a late 3-2 lead.

Jimmy Lambert used his speed to give the Snakes a 4-2 lead, but a lucky goal by Chong Lee brought the Kings to within one.

Lambert would go on to record his second of the night, securing the win with an empty net goal.

The Vipers will return to Vernon for two games, facing the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday at Kal Tire Place and the Merritt Centennials on Saturday.