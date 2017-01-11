Warriors teams not special

Photo: Castanet File Photo

The West Kelowna Warriors wouldn't call their special teams very 'special' Wednesday.

The Warriors surrendered a team record three shorthanded goals and gave up a power play marker as well in a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Penticton Vees.

West Kelowna was the better team early, but neither team was able to find the back of the net during a scoreless opening 20 minutes.

With the Warriors on the power play early in the second it was the Vees who found paydirt. Nic Jones got Penticton on the board, burying a rebound behind Cole Demers.

Late in the period, as a West Kelowna penalty was about to expire, Jamie Armstrong deflected home a point shot to put Penticton up two.

They made it 3-0 less than 90 seconds later when Jones again put a wrist shot past Demers with the Vees a man down.

The Warriors battled back in the third. Chase Stevenson got them on the board with his third goal in as many games, backhanding a loose puck behind Mat Robson.

Connor Sodergren cut the deficit to one. His 17th of the year coming with almost half a period left.

The Warriors were given a glorious chance to get the equalizer and send the game to overtime.

With less than two minutes to go in regulation time, the Vees took back-to-back minor penalties, handing the Warriors a five-on-three.

With Demers on the bench, the Warriors had a three game advantage. But, it was Owen Sillinger who knocked down a D-to-D pass and went the other way, sealing the win with an empty net goal.

The loss snapped the Warriors two-game winning streak.

The Warriors are back at it again Friday when they host the Surrey Eagles. They host Cowichan Valley Sunday afternoon.