Warriors snag goalie

Photo: Facebook

The West Kelowna Warriors were able to add a second goaltender at the BC Hockey League deadline.

The Warriors Tuesday signed 18-year-old netminder Gabriel Morency.

Morency was signed after he was released by the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

He started the season with the Rimouski Oceanic, posting a 3.87 goals against average in 10 games before being traded to the Armada.

Morency didn't see any action with the Armada before being released.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound netminder was originally drafted in the fifth round, 183rd overall by Rimouski in the 2015 QMJHL entry draft.

“We were looking to add a goaltender and when Gabriel became available, we felt he was the right option," said Warriors head coach and general manager Rylan Ferster.

“He’s a big goaltender who will be a good fit for our team.”

Morency will share duties between the pipes with newly signed Cole Demers.

He is expected to dress tonight when the Warriors put their two-game winning streak on the line in Penticton.