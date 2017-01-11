Vees' View - Jan. 11

Dustin Godfrey

The Penticton Vees lost 3-2 to the Merritt Centennials in a third-period upset last Wednesday, followed by a 4-2 loss to the Vernon Vipers who held a strong game from the beginning on Saturday.

That marks the second time this season the Vees have lost two games in a row on home ice, but head coach Fred Harbinson says that may help to build the team.

In this week's edition of Vees' View with Coach Harbinson, a look at how some adversity in the regular season can help the team prepare for the playoffs.

James Miller and Jamie Harbinson had their return from injuries this past week, which Harbinson says can take some getting used to after an extended period off of ice.

Finally, a look ahead at the upcoming games this week against the West Kelowna Warriors, away at Merritt and against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.