Vipers double Vees 4-2

Photo: Penticton Vees/Cherie Morgan

The Vernon Vipers jumped to a 3-0 first-period lead on their way to a 4-2 win over the Penticton Vees, Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Niko Karamanis scored twice, and Jesse Lansdell and Austin Adamson also chipped in goals for the Vipers, notching the team's fourth straight win.

Taylor Sanheim and Jamie Armstrong replied for the Vees.

Ty Taylor stopped 37 shots for the Vipers. At the opposite end, Mat Robson allowed two goals on the first four shots, stopping 22 of 26 overall.

Lansdale scored on Vernon's first shot, redirecting a point shot through Robson’s legs at 6:45 of the first.

After killing off a power-play, Adamson doubled the Vipers' lead on a two-on-one at 13:38.

And, after a point shot hit a Vees defencemen in front of the net, Karamanis found the puck in a scramble and scored from his knees at 18:08.

Penticton slowly clawed its way back into the game, coming within one after Sanheim got the Vees on their scoresheet eight minutes into the second, and Armstrong blasted a one-timer from the right wing four minutes into the third.

Jonny Tychonick was an inch or two from tying the game, but his wrist-shot from the blue-line clanked off the post.

Vernon put the game out of reach with a late goal during a delayed penalty coming to Penticton.

The puck made its way back to the blue-line, and Michael Ufberg’s point shot glanced off Karamanis and through Robson at 14:25.