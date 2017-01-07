Warriors complete sweep

The West Kelowna Warriors earned four very important points under difficult circumstances this weekend.

The Warriors rolled into Merritt Saturday, and beat the Centennials 4-1. They dumped the Centennials by the identical score in the home half of back-to-back games between the division rivals Friday night.

Connor Sodergren scored twice, both in the third period, as the Warriors came back from an early 1-0 deficit with four straight to win going away.

His second of the night into an empty net salted away the victory.

Chase Stevenson drew the Warriors even with his second of the season, and second in consecutive nights.

Jake Harrison netted the eventual game winner late in the opening period.

Cole Demers earned his second straight win after being signed by the team earlier in the week.

Demers is the only goaltender the Warriors have signed to a BC Hockey League card at the moment after Shane Farkas left for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks.

He was named the second star Saturday after grabbing first star honours the night before.

The Warriors are off until Wednesday when they travel to Penticton to face the Vees. They host the Surrey Eagles Friday.