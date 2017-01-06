Warriors win for new tender

Photo: Wayne Moore

Cole Demers was at the top of his game Friday, backstopping the West Kelowna Warriors to a 4-1 win over the visiting Merritt Centennials.

Demers stopped 38 shots, and only a late third period deflection stood between him and his first career BC Hockey League shutout.

Connor Sodergren scored twice and added an assist, while Chase Stevenson with his first in the league and Logan Mostat added singles. Quin Foreman chipped in with a pair of helpers.

But, back to Demers...if his name doesn't sound familiar, it's because Friday marked his debut in the West Kelowna net.

He was signed earlier this week after Shane Farkas informed the team he was signing with the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks.

A month ago, the Warriors had three goaltenders. Farkas, Nik Amundrud and Keelan Williams, who had just returned from a hip injury.

The Warriors went with Farkas and Amundrud, dealing Williams to the Surrey Eagles. Amundrud left the club a short time later, then Farkas.

Earlier in the year, Trevor Martin came to the Warriors from the WHL, only to accept an offer to play in the Quebec Major Junior League.

To say it's been a trying season, and week, for head coach and GM Rylan Ferster, would be understating the obvious.

"I have never seen anything like this in my 19, 20 years. Usually we do have some sort of goaltending woes here, that's just how it is, but the way it's gone this year, it;s mind boggling," said Ferster.

"The big thing is, with all the guys leaving the program, the guys here have stuck with it. Where we are right now, we're in a pretty good spot."

And, no team in the league has had the type of adversity the Warriors have.

Ferster has until the Tuesday trade deadline to find another goaltender to go along with the 17-year-old Demers.

"I thought I had something sorted out today but I didn't. I must have at least 10 balls in the air, so hopefully I'll catch one when they come down."

Ferster credited Demers with a gutsy effort under difficult circumstances Friday. He thought the way Demers played helped calm the team down.

For his part, Demers is just happy to be playing.

"I'm really fortunate and lucky to be in the position I am right now. The boys are great and they made me feel comfortable," he said.

Demers has bounced around as well. He started with the Vernon Vipers before landing with the Major Midget Okanagan Rockets after his release from the Vipers.

He had a 3-8 record but a solid goals against average just above three with the Vipers.

Demers was forced to make a half dozen key saves, especially in the second period when the game was still scoreless.

At the other end of the ice, Stevenson made sure his first BCHL goal was one for the highlight reel. He broke a scoreless tie midway through the second, going end-to-end before speeding his way around a defender, cutting cross crease, and burying the puck five-hole.

Sodergren took a perfect pass from Foreman four minutes into the third before firing his 13th into an empty net. Foreman made a similar play to set up Mostat seven minutes later.

After Merritt finally got on the board, Sodergren banked his 14th off a skate and in from behind the goal line.

With the win, the Warriors move back to within a single point of third place Trail, and two up on fifth place Merritt in the tight Interior Division.

The Warriors and Centennials conclude their home-and-home series Saturday in Merritt.