Trail stuns Vees in third

The Trail Smoke Eaters fashioned together a stunning third period comeback Wednesday night, coming from behind to beat the Penticton Vees 3-2 at the SOEC.

Trail’s win was their first at the SOEC in 13 games, marking their first regular-season win in Penticton since Mar. 1, 2013.

Up 2-0 and holding the Smoke Eaters to just six shots through 40 minutes, the Vees looked to be well on their way to their 30th win of the season.

But Trail scored twice in 42 seconds to tie it up and then scored the game-winner with just two-minutes left in regulation. The Smokies fired 19-shots on goal in the third period alone.

Ryley Risling and Mitch Meek scored in the first and second period for the Vees, who only surrendered three shots in each of the first two periods. Mat Robson was tagged with the loss, stopping 22 of 25 shots.

Ross Armour scored twice in the third, including the game-winner and Spencer McLean scored the other, as Trail won their second game in a row. Linden Marshall picked up his first win against the Vees, turning aside 24 of 26 shots.

In all, the final score was 3-2 Trail, despite the Vees outshooting 26-25.