Vipers look to fill spot

Photo: Vernon Vipers

Forward Christian Cakebread is leaving the Vernon Vipers after securing a scholarship to the University of Niagara, effective immediately.

Cakebread, from Gilbert, Arizona, departs the Jr. A team, having appeared in 35 games this season recording nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points.

“Anytime you lose a player of Christian's calibre at this point of the season it is going to a really tough situation,” said head coach Mark Ferner. “You can't blame him for taking this opportunity.

“We have never been an organization that holds players back.”

Cakebread is expected to make his Purple Eagles debut against Holy Cross on Friday.

The Vipers are also down team captain Riley Brandt due to a broken thumb. He is expected to be sidelined for about six weeks.

Vernon has also released forward Nic Rosovic, 20, who has returned home.