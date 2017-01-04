Vees' View - Jan. 4

Dustin Godfrey

Signing veteran CJHL player Taylor Sanheim, of the Portage Terriers, will add some depth to the team's forward lines, according to Penticton Vees head coach Fred Harbinson.

That's in a new edition of Vees' View with Coach Harbinson, where he talks signing the veteran player to round out and bring some more maturity to the team.

Harbinson says the Vees are improving their powerplay game – something the team saw in its last game of 2016 against the Merritt Centennials at the SOEC.

Finally, he talks about the challenges ahead, with some strong games coming this week and as the team heads toward the playoffs.