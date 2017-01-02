37392
Vees acquire veteran

The Penticton Vees have acquired forward Taylor Sanheim from the Portage Terriers, in exchange for forward Ty Barnstable. 

“Taylor is a hard-nosed, physical player, who brings plenty of experience with him and we feel those elements will help solidify our forward group as we gear up for what hopefully will be a long playoff run,” commented President, General Manager and Head Coach Fred Harbinson.

The 20 year-old spent a bit of time last season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Calgary Hitmen, scoring 12 goals and 51 points in 132 regular season games. He didn't shy away from taking penalties either with 168 minuets in the sin bin. 

Before landing in the WHL, Sanheim played in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, splitting his time between Portage and the Dauphin Kings. In 53 games he had 15 goals and 28 points in the 2013-14 season.

To make space for Sanheim in the lineup the Vees put defenceman Gabe Bast on a Junior B card, Bast will affiliate with the Surrey Knights of the Pacific International Junior Hockey League. Bast has been limited to just six games this season due to upper and lower-body injuries.

