Warriors streak ends at 5

Photo: Twitter - Smoke Eaters

The Trail Smoke Eaters slipped back into third place in the BCHL's Interior Division, and, at the same time, snapped the West Kelowna Warriors five-game winning streak.

The Smokies scored three unanswered goals in the second period en route to a 4-0 win over the Warriors Friday night in Trail.

The game was the back end of a home-and-home set between the two teams. The Warriors won on home ice 3-2 in double overtime the previous night.

Linden Marshall stopped all 31 shots he made and Kale Howarth scored twice to pace the Smokies to the victory.

Despite being outshot 16-7 in the opening period, it was Trail that got on the board first. Howarth banged home a rebound for what would stand up to be the game winning goal.

Howarth, Andre Ghantous and Spencer McLean all scored in a span of less than five minutes just past the midway point of the second to build the lead to 4-0.

Neither team managed much in the way of offence in the third.

The Warriors, 18-17-0-1, find themselves a point back of third place Trail with two games in hand.

They're off now until Friday when they entertain the Merritt Centennials in the first half of another key divisional home-and-home series.